Bachelor in Paradise Welcomes Jordan Kimball, Mike Johnson, and Another Installment of Blake Horstmann Drama

Who knew that Jordan Kimball was exactly what Bachelor in Paradise needed?

Until his arrival tonight, the beach was a mess of the 14 different people Blake had pursued or was pursuing and everyone else just trying to keep up with what was happening and what had happened at Stagecoach or before Stagecoach or after Stagecoach, and then Jordan showed up.

As soon as he got wind of something happening, he took it upon himself to figure out exactly what that something was and blow it up, because this is Jordan's beach! Apparently!

Despite figuring out that both Blake and Dylan had their eyes on Hannah, Jordan also asked Hannah on a date, declaring that if he wanted her to go on a date with him, she would go on a date with him. (Why is Jordan trying to ruin Paradise for me, Blake wondered.) At first, she said yes to this alluring prospect. Then, she changed her mind, because she had better connections with Dylan and Blake.