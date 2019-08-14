Will Khloe Kardashian Let Single Mom Terra Give Up on Her Revenge Body Journey Over Custody Battle Concerns?

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 10:00 AM
Khloe Kardashian isn't ready to give up on Terra.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the Good American boss has a meeting with trainer Autumn Calabrese over new participant Terra's concerns about the show. Specifically, the single mom is worried that her Revenge Body journey will impact her custody battle.
"She's really worried about Chad and how she's gonna be perceived from being on this show," Autumn confides in the Revenge Body star. "And, if it could affect her custody battle."
Per Calabrese, Terra has concerns that her ex Chad will think "she's not doing well out here and can't make it." Not to mention, Terra is worried that her daughter's father will make her come home early.
"She just has so much self-hate," the fitness expert adds. "And I'm concerned that this situation with Chad…I don't know emotionally if she is going to be ready to reveal to him and I feel like it could really set her back."
Understandably, this leaves True Thompson's mom worried about Terra and her wellness journey. Typically, at this point in the transformation, contestants are over their cheating former flames and continue on for themselves.
"They say at the beginning, 'I want to reveal on Chad!' And then, during the process they're like, 'F--k, Chad!'" Khloe shares with Autumn. "She's obviously nowhere near that. I just want her to get better self-confidence, even just to project that for her daughter."
Thus, Khloe vows that her Revenge Body team will "get her together."
"We're gonna drag her and get her together," the E! personality confidently declares. "But, we're gonna get there."
Watch Khloe and Autumn's chat for yourself in the clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?