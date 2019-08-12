Jessica Alba x HelloFresh Launch Date Night Box

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 12:39 PM

Ecomm: HelloFresh, Jessica Alba

HelloFresh

Jessica Alba wants to help improve your date nights. The actress and The Honest Company founder has teamed up with HelloFresh to bring you a new array of at-home meal kits.

"It's important for me to be able to share a homemade meal with the people I love. I am a huge fan of HelloFresh, and no matter how busy my day is, I know I can rely on them to cook easy and delicious meals at home," Alba said in a statement. "I am excited to announce that we have teamed up to bring easy recipes to life for some of my favorite occasions: date night, family dinner and holiday entertaining."

First up is the first-ever HelloFresh Date Night Box. Available now through Sept. 7, the HelloFresh Date Night Box gives you everything you need to wow your date with your cooking prowess—or for you to cook together. 

Jessica Alba x HelloFresh Date Night Box

Designed by Jessica Alba, the HelloFresh Date Night Box box includes fresh ingredients and step-by-step instructions needed to cook a three-course dinner for two including: a Tomato Bruschetta With Thai Basil and Balsamic Glaze appetizer; Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken Over Truffled Mushroom Risotto main course; and Foodstirs® Molten Chocolate Mug Cake dessert.

Ecomm: HelloFresh, Jessica Alba
$50 HelloFresh

In addition to the chef-curated meal, each box will include exclusive tips from Alba on how to create a romantic date night experience at home. The first 100 customers will also receive a special clean-beauty gift from Honest Beauty.

The Family Dinner box will launch in October and the Holiday Entertaining box will be available later this year. For more information on the collaboration and to see Jessica Alba's exclusive tips, visit www.hellofresh.com/jessica-alba.

