Jessica Alba x HelloFresh Launch Date Night Box

Jessica Alba wants to help improve your date nights. The actress and The Honest Company founder has teamed up with HelloFresh to bring you a new array of at-home meal kits.

"It's important for me to be able to share a homemade meal with the people I love. I am a huge fan of HelloFresh, and no matter how busy my day is, I know I can rely on them to cook easy and delicious meals at home," Alba said in a statement. "I am excited to announce that we have teamed up to bring easy recipes to life for some of my favorite occasions: date night, family dinner and holiday entertaining."

First up is the first-ever HelloFresh Date Night Box. Available now through Sept. 7, the HelloFresh Date Night Box gives you everything you need to wow your date with your cooking prowess—or for you to cook together.