Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lucy Hale, Taylor Swift, KJ Apa, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Rich Fury/Getty Images, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Another award show, another weekend of red carpet looks!

Yesterday, the 2019 Teen Choice Awards celebrated the best of film, television, music, social media and more according to the teens. The show, which was hosted by David Dobrik and Lucy Hale, also awarded its first ever Icon Award to Taylor Swift for her positive impact as an artist and gave the Decade Award to the Jonas Brothers for the band's evolution over the past 10 years.

RiverdaleAvengers: Endgame and Shawn Mendes were just some of the category winners of the night, but you can still weigh in on which star won when it came to the fashion!

The celebs took to the blue carpet to show off their more casual but fierce style. Some of our favorites included Swift, who stunned in a multi-print Versace number on the carpet before accepting her Icon Award.

Watch

Necessary Realness: The Jonas Brothers Hit No. 1

Hale may have hosted the award show but she also demanded attention on the carpet, too, wearing a red-hot Jean Paul Haultier dress with transparent heels. 

Dancer and model Maddie Ziegler's must have gotten the memo about the carpet's hue as her outfit matched perfectly when she showed up rocking a baby blue vintage Chanel suit.

Brittany Snow also turned heads in a halter dress that had a train featuring polka dots and floral prints. Meanwhile, Zendaya's sunshine-yellow top and green shorts had us euphoric over her summertime look. 

Read

2019 E! People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Before Official Voting Starts!

It wasn't just the ladies who brought their A-game to the carpet. Asher Angel sported a fun, printed button up with white pants and KJ Apa's lavender suit set brought a laid-back vibe to the event.

Rounding out our list of favorites was Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland. The star wore a flirty two-piece with all eyes on her stunning engagement ring from fiancé Wells Adams.

Which star's fashion do you think ruled the night? Sound off below!

Taylor Swift, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The "Me" singer pulls out all of the stops for the Teen Choice Awards with her Versace outfit, Kat Maconie shoes and Misahara earrings.

Maddie Ziegler, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Maddie Ziegler

Royal blues! The 16-year-old star brings a pop of color to the star-studded ceremony with her baby blue pantsuit. 

Jessica Alba, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder dazzles at the star-studded event with this floral gown. 

Article continues below

Laura Marano, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Laura Marano

The Perfect Date actress knows how to turn heads, and this over-the-top pink mini-dress is proof.

Brittany Snow, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

Oh la, la! The Someone Great actress dazzles on the red carpet with her daring halter dress, which features fun polka dot and floral print.

Zendaya, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya

Always one to shut down the red carpet, Zendaya rocks a bright-yellow plaid top with green shorts.

Article continues below

Tori Spelling, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling

Flower power! The 90210 actress shines bright on the red carpet with her sunflower-patterned gown.

Jennie Garth, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennie Garth

The 90210 star brings the color to the red carpet with this hot pink dress!

Madison Beer, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Madison Beer

The 20-year-old star rocks a simple, but chic ensemble with a shimmery skirt and white crop top.

Article continues below

Lucy Hale, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale

Red hot! The Teen Choice Award host brings the glitz and the glam to the star-studded ceremony with her fiery red dress and transparent heels.

Asher Angel, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Asher Angel

The Shazam! star skips the boring suit and opts for something more summer-ready!

Sarah Hyland, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress sizzles in her ruffly, lace co-ord set. Plus, her orange heels and earrings make her ensemble a lot more flirty! But her best accessory? Her massive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Wells Adams.

Article continues below

KJ Apa, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

KJ Apa

The Riverdale actor looks like he's part of the Miami Vice crew with his loose-fitted suit, white muscle shirt and sneakers.

Maia Mitchell, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Maia Mitchell

Mitchell taps rocks a multi-colored gingham frock to the star-studded event. Her strappy sandals, pastel pink purse and dainty jewelry pieces add whimsy to her ensemble.

Candace Cameron-Bure, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Candace Cameron-Bure

The Fuller House actress looks fierce and fabulous in her animal-print outfit! 

Article continues below

Carissa Culiner, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Carissa Culiner

The E! News host adds a pop of color to the red carpet with her bright blue gown.

2019 Teen Choice Awards: Best Dressed
Which star was best dressed?
36.1%
10.8%
5.1%
12.0%
8.9%
3.2%
17.1%
7.0%

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , 2019 Teen Choice Awards , Red Carpet

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.