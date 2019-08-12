Bebe Rexha Slams Male Music Exec "Who Said I Am Too Old to Be Sexy"

The Grammy nominee continued, "I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age."

In honor of her upcoming golden birthday, the star pledged to embrace her age. "Anyways, I'm turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I'm not running away from it. I'm not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger,'" she told followers. "I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago."

She further dedicated the black and white photo she posted of herself in a bra and underwear "to the music executive who said I am too old to be sexy."

"There's no age that you can't be be sexy," she tweeted. "Im not scared to speak out. Especially if it's my truth."