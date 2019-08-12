Missy Elliott Will Be Honored With Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Missy Elliott just worked her way to a major new honor.

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the music icon will receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the network announced on Monday. In addition to bringing home a new trophy, the "Get Ur Freak On" rapper will also take the stage at the annual show for the first time since 2003. (Yes really, it's been that long!)

Over the course of her decades-long career, the five-time Grammy winner has not only sold more than 30 million records worldwide, but she's also positioned herself as an influential and pioneering producer, songwriter, singer and rapper.

"Missy's impact on the music landscape is indelible," Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom and Co-Brand Head, MTV International, said in a statement. "Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched."

The 48-year-old is having a pretty stellar year, to say the least. In July, she became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. An honor she's been envisioning since childhood.