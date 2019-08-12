Halsey Epically Drags Troll Who Blamed Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Split on Bisexuality

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 8:45 AM
Halsey is clapping back after reading a controversial comment about Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's recent breakup.
The "Without Me" singer took to Twitter over the weekend to respond to remarks made about Cyrus' sexuality following her split with the Hunger Games star. E! News confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 10, that the couple—who tied the knot in Dec. 2018—had called it quits.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told E! News. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Shortly after the split news was announced, Cyrus was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kailtynn Carter, while on vacation in Italy.
In response to the kissing photos, one social media user tweeted, "#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn't date bi people. Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied."
After seeing the tweet, Halsey wrote to the social media user, "Doesn't surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too! Stop being afraid of women who aren't afraid to do what pleases them and not other people :-)."
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Cyrus, 26, has always been very open about her sexuality. Back in July, the "Mother's Daughter" singer opened up about her "complex and modern" marriage to Hemsworth, 29.
"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," Cyrus told Elle. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"
Instagram / Kaitlynn Carter
"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," Cyrus continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."
On Monday, Hemsworth broke his silence on his split from Cyrus. While walking with his brother Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay, Australia, the actor was asked about his recent breakup by The Daily Mail Australia.
"You don't understand what it's like," Hemsworth said. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."
