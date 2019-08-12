A$AP Rocky Speaks Out on "Scary" Experience in Swedish Jail During First Performance Back Home

A$AP Rocky wants your prayers.

Just over a week since he was released from Swedish jail and arrived back in the United States, the Grammy-nominated rapper took the stage at the 92.3 Real Street Festival at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday. In the midst of his first performance back, the star took some time to address his fans after spending the past month in jail.

"I'm so happy to be here right now. That was a scary, humbling experience, but I'm here right now. God is good. You know what I'm saying? People who wouldn't even f--k with me felt sympathy and sympathetic for my situation. People was praying for me. That uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can't thank y'all enough. That was crazy. Thank you so much," the 30-year-old told the crowd.