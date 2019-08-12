Has Sumit Completely Abandoned 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny?

EXCLUSIVE!

What's a woman to do when she's left alone in a foreign country? If she's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny, she makes her way to an internet café to video chat with her daughter.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jenny informs her daughter that Sumit has gone back home to his family in an effort to keep their lie—that he has a new job far away and she's not in his life—secure.

"He had to go back to his family's house, so I'm just kind of by myself in the apartment now," Jenny tells her daughter.

His lie? It's not flying.

"In order for him to calm them down and so they don't come and start looking for him, he said, ‘OK, I'm going to come back home for a week and then I have to leave again for my job,'" Jenny says.

So, how do they expect to live their lives free of, well, lies? Eventually, Jenny says he'll tell them he can't come home. "That just blows my mind," Jenny's daughter says.

As for whether they'll ever leave India, Jenny's unsure.

"I came to India to be with Sumit forever, but he kind of abandoned me and I miss my daughters, I miss my grandkids," Jenny says. "When you're left alone and you're in a different country and don't know what to do, all kinds of things are going to start going through your mind. So, now I've started wondering, did I make a mistake coming here again? It's possible he doesn't ever want to marry me. Maybe he doesn't ever want to go against this family."

Click play on the video above to see the full scene.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

