Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Break Up: Revisit Their Cutest Quotes

It's over for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Over the weekend, a rep confirmed the 26-year-old actress and the 29-year-old actor have called it quits.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said via a statement. "Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

E! News learned the two have actually been separated for months. While both celebrities have remained tight-lipped about the split, Daily Mail Australia caught Liam stepping out with his brother, Chris Hemsworth, just days after the breakup news broke.

"You don't understand what it's like," Liam told the outlet. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."

Meanwhile, Miley was recently photographed kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlyn Carter while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy. According to a source, the two friends recently bonded over their public splits.