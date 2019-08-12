Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Break Up: Revisit Their Cutest Quotes

It's over for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.
Over the weekend, a rep confirmed the 26-year-old actress and the 29-year-old actor have called it quits.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the rep said via a statement. "Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
E! News learned the two have actually been separated for months. While both celebrities have remained tight-lipped about the split, Daily Mail Australia caught Liam stepping out with his brother, Chris Hemsworth, just days after the breakup news broke.
"You don't understand what it's like," Liam told the outlet. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."
Meanwhile, Miley was recently photographed kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlyn Carter while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy. According to a source, the two friends recently bonded over their public splits.
As fans will recall, Miley and Liam met in 2009 while working on their movie The Last Song. They then made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010, and Liam proposed in 2012. While the two experienced a few ups and downs over the course of their relationship, they ended up tying the knot in December 2018. In fact, Liam said Miley took his last name.
"She will still be known as Miley Cyrus but she took my name, which is great. I think that was one of the best things about it," he told Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa back in February. "I didn't ask her to take my name and she was like of course I'm taking your name."
Miley called Liam her "survival partner" and explained the dynamic of their relationship during a recent interview with Elle.
"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," she told the magazine for its August 2019 issue. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."
To look back at more quotes about their relationship, check out the gallery.
Forever and Ever
When they first got engaged in 2012, Miley told People, "I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam."
Read Between the Lines
Miley thanked Liam in the liner notes on her 2013 album Bangerz. She wrote, "I could not have made this album without one person…FE. Thank you for inspiring me (PS. I Love You)."
FeFe is apparently one of his nicknames.
When It's Love, It's love
Liam told Men's Fitness magazine in 2015 during their split, "You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose."
More Than Just a Boyfriend
The "Wrecking Ball" singer talked about her relationship term for her now-husband. Boyfriend? No. Fiancé? No. It's something else. She told Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, "I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone is for survival."
Endless Love
Miley and Liam's home burned down in the destructive Woolsey Fire that impacted Malibu, Hidden Hills and other parts of Southern California. Liam rescued their animals when Miley was out of town and she told Stern that she was forever grateful for what he did. "Liam, I've never loved him more for this," she said.
The Lucky Ones
When Miley learned that their home burned down in the fire, she tweeted about the destruction as well as one big positive. She wrote on Nov. 12, "Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now."
Gotcha!
The 28-year-old actor is adept at tricking Miley and playing some really big pranks on her. They apparently "get her every time."
More Than Just a Song Lyric
Miley seemingly sang about her relationship with Liam in her hit song "Malibu." She sings in one verse and into the chorus, "I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me / I'd be here writing this song / But here I am, next to you / The sky's so blue in Malibu / Next to you in Malibu."
She released "Malibu" in 2017 and "three years ago" she was in the middle of her break with Liam. They got back together in 2016.
With This Ring...
The 26-year-old singer loves nontraditional jewelry to say the least. So when Liam gave her a diamond ring, it took some getting used to. She told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016, "This is really weird because this is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don't look that good together because they kind of mix up. So sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney tune, and [Liam] is kind of like, 'What's going on?' It's like, 'Well, this isn't really my aesthetic, but I'll wear it because you love me.'"
If You Got It, Flaunt It
Miley recently gave the world a brief anatomy lesson of sorts. A popular Instagram page posted a meme that said "No man has all five:
-good dick game
-empathy
-a height above 5'9
-no hoes
-common sense"
Miley replied in the comments, "Mine does! Don't give up!"
Forever Valentine
"Thank you for always bending down to hug me...I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine! @liamhemsworth," she wrote on Valentine's Day 2019.
A "Modern" Marriage
Fans will surely miss this dynamic duo.
