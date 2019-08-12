Liam Hemsworth Breaks His Silence With Heartbreaking Comment After Split From Miley Cyrus

This is a wrecking ball to the heart.
While out in Byron Bay, Australia Monday morning, Liam Hemsworth—with his older brother Chris Hemsworth—was approached by The Daily Mail Australia and asked about his recent split from wife Miley Cyrus. "You don't understand what it's like," the actor told the outlet. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."
Understandably so. The duo, who wed in December 2018, announced their decision to breakup over the weekend, a heartbreaking announcement in the eyes of many fans. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," a rep for Miley said in a statement to E! News. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
For her part, Miley—currently vacationing with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy—took to Instagram on Sunday to share an emotional post about the news.
"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me " Nature never hurries but it is always on time".... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …"
Hours later, the superstar returned with one more thought, writing alongside a shot of her on a mountaintop, "Life's a climb... but the view is great."
Though news of their breakup comes just weeks after they celebrated their 10-year anniversary, a source told E! News that the split was a long time coming.
"They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year," the insider shared. "It's been a rough year."
"She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing," continued the source. "They really grew apart. Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn't a messy split but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently."