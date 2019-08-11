Everything That Went Down at 2019 Beautycon Los Angeles

It's that time of year, when beauty devotees gather around for a weekend of pure bliss: Beautycon.

This weekend, celebrities, influencers, makeup artists and more celebrated their love of beauty in sunny Los Angeles. And while this is the place to discover new products, this year was a bit different, as beauty brands and stars touched on important topics.

Most notably, Priyanka Chopra gave an inspiring speech during her fire-side chat on Saturday. There, she encouraged women to band together instead of feed into the "cat fight" narrative. "The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow," she said. "We're 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power."

Kelly Rowland also shared the ways she finally found happiness and challenged attendees to embrace the things that make a person unique.