See the Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland and More

Go big or go home seems to be the fashion theme for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.
Tonight, it's all about the teens' picks in movie, TV, music, social media and more. So naturally, stars from all over the industry pulled out all of the stops for the fun and special occasion on Sunday night. With many celebs slipping into their finest attire and rocking bewitching beauty looks, this is most definitely one red carpet to remember.
From Sarah Hyland to Taylor Swift to host Lucy Hale to KJ Apa and more, these celebs are bringing fierce and fabulous fashion to the red carpet. Case in point: The former Pretty Little Liars star donned a flashy and fiery red gown at the awards ceremony. Bringing her lewk together, she completed her outfit with a fire-engine red lip, slick straight hair and transparent heels that featured sexy black trim.
Most notably, the Modern Family actress hypnotized guests with an audacious get-up. Wearing a ruffly, lace bustier and mini skirt, she looked radiant as ever! Making her outfit pop even more, she rocked satin orange pumps, matching dangle earrings and, of course, she put her massive diamond engagement ring on full display.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. To see our best dressed list of celebs at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Taylor Swift
The "Me" singer pulls out all of the stops for the Teen Choice Awards with her Versace outfit, Kat Maconie shoes and Misahara earrings.
Maddie Ziegler
Royal blues! The 16-year-old star brings a pop of color to the star-studded ceremony with her baby blue pantsuit.
Jessica Alba
The Honest Beauty founder dazzles at the star-studded event with this floral gown.
Laura Marano
The Perfect Date actress knows how to turn heads, and this over-the-top pink mini-dress is proof.
Brittany Snow
Oh la, la! The Someone Great actress dazzles on the red carpet with her daring halter dress, which features fun polka dot and floral print.
Zendaya
Always one to shut down the red carpet, Zendaya rocks a bright-yellow plaid top with green shorts.
Tori Spelling
Flower power! The 90210 actress shines bright on the red carpet with her sunflower-patterned gown.
Jennie Garth
The 90210 star brings the color to the red carpet with this hot pink dress!
Madison Beer
The 20-year-old star rocks a simple, but chic ensemble with a shimmery skirt and white crop top.
Lucy Hale
Red hot! The Teen Choice Award host brings the glitz and the glam to the star-studded ceremony with her fiery red dress and transparent heels.
Asher Angel
The Shazam! star skips the boring suit and opts for something more summer-ready!
Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family actress sizzles in her ruffly, lace co-ord set. Plus, her orange heels and earrings make her ensemble a lot more flirty! But her best accessory? Her massive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Wells Adams.
KJ Apa
The Riverdale actor looks like he's part of the Miami Vice crew with his loose-fitted suit, white muscle shirt and sneakers.
Maia Mitchell
Mitchell taps rocks a multi-colored gingham frock to the star-studded event. Her strappy sandals, pastel pink purse and dainty jewelry pieces add whimsy to her ensemble.
Candace Cameron-Bure
The Fuller House actress looks fierce and fabulous in her animal-print outfit!
Carissa Culiner
The E! News host adds a pop of color to the red carpet with her bright blue gown.
