Inside Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Split and Her Friendship With Kaitlynn Carter

In the last few hours, it's been a roller-coaster of events for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, decided to call it quits after nearly eight months of marriage. News of their split rocked the online world, especially after the two recently celebrated 10 years of being together.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the 26-year-old "Mother's Daughter" singer said in a statement shared with us. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

The two still plan to take care of their pets, according to the statement.

However, the announcement of Miley and Liam's breakup doesn't come as a surprise to those who know them closely, as they've been separated for quite some time, E! News has learned.