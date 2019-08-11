Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Rich Fury/Getty Images, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
It's finally time for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards!
Stars are heading to Hermosa Beach, Calif. to celebrate the hard work of their peers. Just like in years past, there is plenty of fabulous fashion on the red carpet.
Avengers: Endgame enters the night with nine nods—making it the most nominated film of the night. Lil Nas X leads the music categories with a total of five nods, and Post Malone follows closely behind with four nominations. As for TV's top contenders, Stranger Things has six nominations, and Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters have five nods each.
Some celebs are heading into the award show with a win under their belts. For instance, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are the recipients of the Decade Awards, and Taylor Swift is the winner of the first-ever Icon Award.
The award show is sure to be a memorable night. Lucy Hale is hosting the event along with David Dobrik. Can't wait to catch all of the action? Fans can see the live show by watching FOX starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.
To see the stars' looks as they arrive, check out the gallery.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Rich Fury/Getty Images
In Versace with Kat Maconie shoes
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Jacquemus
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In Norma Kamali
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
In Chanel
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
In RaisaVanessa
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
In Fausto Puglisi
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
In Oscar de la Renta
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
In Allen Schwartz
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In Jean Paul Gaultier with Andrea Wazen shoes
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In Le Superbe
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In Teresa Helbig
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In Prabal Gurung Resort 2020
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
In Dolce & Gabbana
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
In Gucci
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
In Versace with Lara Heems jewels
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
In Three Floor with Rellery jewelry and Michaela V shoes
Congratulations to all of the nominees!
