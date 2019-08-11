All the Clues Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were Headed for a Split After Marriage

Miley last talked publicly about her relationship with Liam in an interview with ELLE for its August 2019 issue, released in July. She also discussed her sexuality, which she has been open about.

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique," she said. "And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"

"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," she continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."