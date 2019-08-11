Miley Cyrus Kisses Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy Amid Liam Hemsworth Split

It looks like Miley Cyrus is enjoying the single life again, and so is newly single Kaitlynn Carter.

On Saturday evening, E! News confirmed that the 26-year-old singer and Liam Hemsworth decided to call it quits, after being married for nearly eight months. Her rep said in a statement, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Hours before news of the breakup was announced, the "Wrecking Ball" singer was seen kissing Carter, whose own split from partner Brody Jenner was recently made public as well.

The two were photographed during their girls' trip to Lake Como, Italy, where they were also joined by Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus and friends, and they were certainly packing on the PDA. From the snaps, posted by ET, Cyrus and Carter were spotted making out, cuddling and soaking up the sun by the water in itty-bitty bikinis.