Taylor Swift Dances to Her Own Song at a Party and Sparks "Drunk Taylor" Memes

The Internet has spoken: "Drunk Taylor" is an awesome Taylor.

Taylor Swift broke the Internet on Sunday morning when videos of her dancing to her new hit song "You Need to Calm Down" at a party went viral. The bash celebrated her 10 2019 MTV VMAs nominations and was attended by many stars who appear in the music video, including Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko, and RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 contestant A'keria Davenport, who filmed the footage and posted it on Instagram. Swift's besties from the band HAIM are also spotted.

Swift, who has become known for her dancing spirit offstage at award shows, wears a mostly pink long-sleeve sparkly cut-out mini dress and Swift pretends to take a shot out of an imaginary glass while singing along to the lyric, "But you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón." She then messes up her hair a bit and continues dancing in place and then with a friend before plopping down on a couch and continuing the fun.