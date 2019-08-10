Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Call It Quits Less Than a Year of Marriage

It looks like the honeymoon phase is over for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The couple, who tied the knot last December in an intimate ceremony, has decided to call it quits, People reports. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the 26-year-old singer told the publication in a statement.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."