Bethenny Frankel Pays Tribute to Ex Dennis Shields on the 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

As they say, time heals all wounds.

On Saturday, Bethenny Frankel paid a special tribute to her late on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"One year ago today, I woke up to a beautiful sunny day with @biggysmallz by the pool, and my world crumbled and turned upside down in an instant," she began her emotional post on Instagram, alongside a photo of the 51-year-old banker sitting with their two dogs. "A man Dennis, who I loved and respected, who was in my life for 30 years unexpectedly passed away."

In her heartfelt tribute, she shared a sweet story of how Dennis was the one who came up with her two pets' names.

"Dennis insisted we adopt biggy AND smallz for my daughter Peanut," the reality TV personality said, referring to her 9-year-old daughter, Bryn's nickname. "He simply couldn't imagine separating them. We racked our brains staying up late coming up with the perfect name for two dogs from the same litter with very different body types."