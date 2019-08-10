Kylie Jenner's Family Shares Adorable Throwback Pics on Her 22nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder turned 22 on Saturday. She is celebrating her birthday on a lavish trip to Italy with beau Travis Scott, their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, mom Kris Jenner and other family members and friends.

Kris and more of Kylie's loved ones took to Instagram to share sweet birthday tributes to her, complete with a slew of adorable throwback photos from her childhood.

"Happy Birthday to my baby!!!" Kris wrote. "@kyliejenner I can't believe you are 22...It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy.... watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you... You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy #HappyBirthdayKylie."

Caitlyn Jenner also posted throwback photos of her with Kylie, as well as with the birthday girl's older sister Kendall Jenner, writing, "Happy birthday @kyliejenner."

Kendall posted many childhood pics of her and Kylie together on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday tiny!!! @kylie jenner."

Sister Kim Kardashianwrote, "Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it's your last day and it's so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen "music video" you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn't want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you."