Kylie Jenner's Family Shares Adorable Throwback Pics on Her 22nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder turned 22 on Saturday. She is celebrating her birthday on a lavish trip to Italy with beau Travis Scott, their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, mom Kris Jenner and other family members and friends.
Kris and more of Kylie's loved ones took to Instagram to share sweet birthday tributes to her, complete with a slew of adorable throwback photos from her childhood.
"Happy Birthday to my baby!!!" Kris wrote. "@kyliejenner I can't believe you are 22...It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy.... watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you... You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know. mommy #HappyBirthdayKylie."
Caitlyn Jenner also posted throwback photos of her with Kylie, as well as with the birthday girl's older sister Kendall Jenner, writing, "Happy birthday @kyliejenner."
Kendall posted many childhood pics of her and Kylie together on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday tiny!!! @kylie jenner."
Sister Kim Kardashianwrote, "Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it's your last day and it's so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen "music video" you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn't want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you."
See the Karashian-Jenner family's 22nd birthday tributes to Kylie:
Kris Jenner
Kris shared on her Instagram page several throwback pics of her youngest child, including this sweet photo of the two together.
Kris Jenner
Kris shared this photo of Kylie at Disneyland.
Kris Jenner
Kris posted this cute photo of baby Kylie.
Kris Jenner
Kris shared this sweet mommy-daughter selfie.
Kris Jenner
Kris shared this pic of little Kylie with one of the family's dogs.
Kris Jenner
Kris posted this throwback pic of Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster.
Kris Jenner
Kris also posted this adorable pic of Kylie as a child.
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn also shared on Instagram this photo of her with then-wife Kris Jenner and their little girls Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Caitlyn wrote, "Happy birthday @kyliejenner."
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn posted on her Instagram page this throwback pic of her with Kylie and Kendall Jenner when they were little.
Travis Scott
The rapper shared this throwback pic of him and Kylie at one of his shows. He wrote, "Happy Bday Wifey. "Everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!!"
Travis Scott
Travis also posted this throwback photo of him and his "wifey."
Travis Scott
The rapper also shared this selfie of him and Kylie.
Travis Scott
The rapper shared this throwback pic of him and his girl.
Kourtney Kardashian
The reality star joined Kylie at her birthday celebration in Italy and posted videos from the bash.
