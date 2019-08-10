YouTuber Marina Joyce Is Found 10 Days After She Went Missing

YouTube star Marina Joyce has been located, ten days after she was reported missing.

The 22-year-old resident of North London was last seen on July 31 and was reported missing on Wednesday. Two days later, police appealed to the public for help to find her. On Saturday, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed to E! News that Joyce has been found.

Hours after police had put out their missing persons alert on her, her boyfriend and fellow YouTuber Brandon Mehmed tweeted, "Everything is being dealt with in a professional manner. Please don't worry about her as she is safe and well (you have my word for that). Also everyone who thinks I'm acting 'suspicious' are only misinformed and don't know me at allll."

On Saturday, after the police confirmed Joyce was found, Mehmed tweeted, "Marina wants to make a video soon explaining all of this because it became a bit too much what with everyone thinking I'm a suspect and all. I'm so sorry to everyone that I confused, I could only say what I knew last night. I knew she was safe because I spoke to her 24/7 and I wasn't withholding any information."