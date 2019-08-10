Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Her Lavish 22nd Birthday Trip to Italy

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 10, 2019 9:50 AM
Kylie Jenner's birthday trip is just as luxurious as you could have imagined.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul turned 22 on Saturday. Her beau Travis Scott, their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and several members of her family are celebrating with her in Italy, where she has reportedly rented a $250-million luxury yacht.
On Saturday, Kylie posted her first photos from her birthday trip.
In one pic, she is seen posing in a hot pink strapless feathered mini dress on a deck in the middle of a giant floral arrangement containing sunflowers and spelling out "22."
In another photo, Kylie, wearing the same dress, showcases a large diamond chain pendant bearing her Kylie Cosmetics lips logo—a birthday gift from Travis.
Another pic shows an elegantly decorated table with plates of sliced fruit, croissants and cheese, as well as small arrangements of flowers.
A fourth pic shows a server displaying a tray of what appear to be piña coladas. A fifth pic shows a hallway filled with loose yellow and white balloons.
Kylie also posted on her Instagram Story videos from her official birthday party at night, showing her celebrating with Travis and friends and being presented with a tray of shots and sparklers.
"This is my present. I've been waiting for this all f--king day!" she says
Kylie's mom Kris Jenner posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself posing among the yellow and white balloons in a yellow patterned outfit.
"Morning Sunshine! #HappyBirthdayKylie #love," she wrote, along with a long string of yellow heart emojis.
See photos from Kylie's birthday trip to Italy:
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
This is 22!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie showcases a new necklace.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie showcases her new bling.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Guests enjoyed fresh fruit, croissants and cheese.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Piña coladas all around!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott joins the birthday evening festivities.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie is presented with a birthday tray.
Splash News
Kylie and beau Travis Scott ride a jet ski in Positano, Italy.
Splash News
Kylie and beau Travis Scott have some fun on the water.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Birthday balloon fun!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris joins in the celebration!
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
There's no better way to celebrate your birthday than with the ones you love the most.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The lovebirds share a sweet moment during a day trip to Nerano.
SplashNews.com
In Calabasas, the famous family typically drives a Rolls Royce or Range Rover, but in Italy, they opt for a more sleek speed boat.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
When in Rome, one must wear their finest attire. Well, technically this is Positano, but still.
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
Sofia and Scott boldly jump off the yacht's deck into the warm waters below.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The mother-of-three flaunts her lean physique in a figure-hugging white dress.
BACKGRID
Kylie's BFF turns up the heat in a lime green bikini that stands out on the enormous yacht.
Kris brought along her partner Corey Gamble. Other family members spotted on the birthday trip included Kourtney Kardashian, her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie. Kylie was also accompanied by BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.
Sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were photographed out together in Los Angeles on Friday night, while Kim Kardashian was spotted at another restaurant in the area.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for season 17 on September 8 at 9/8c only on E!
