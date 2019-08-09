Simone Biles Just Made Gymnastics History and the 2020 Olympics Can't Come Soon Enough

Nailed it!

Not that there was every any doubt, but Simone Biles really is the GOAT. The 22-year-old Olympian went where no gymnast has ever gone before on Friday evening, making history as the first person to ever attempt and land a double-double dismount from the beam.

The must-see moment took place at the U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Kansas City, Miss., where she's currently vying for her sixth national title. In an earlier heat, Simone made history yet again by becoming the first woman to perform a triple-double in a floor exercise.

Simone, who took a jab at her critics by practicing in a leotard with a literal goat on it (as in 'greatest of all time'), is no stranger to success on the mat. In fact, she's the world's most decorated female gymnast of all time, having won five Olympic medals and countless other accolades.