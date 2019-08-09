Brody Jenner Leaves Flirty Comment on Ex Kaitlynn's Vacation Pic With Miley Cyrus

Who said exes can't be friends?

It's been exactly a week since Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced that they were parting ways after a year of marriage. Since then, it's been pretty much sooth sailing for the new singles. Brody has been chilling in Los Angeles, while Kaitlynn appears to be living the single life on vacation with Brandi and Miley Cyrus in Lake Como, Italy.

But perhaps there is some truth to that saying, "Distance makes the heart grow fonder." Case and point: Brody commented on one of Kaitlynn's numerous vacay pics, "Hot girl summer [flame emoji]." In the photo, Kaitlynn takes a flattering selfie of her and Miley, who is wearing a chic one-piece bathing suit from Chanel. Miley also wears glam jewelry which is likely designer too. So, perhaps Brody is simply making an observation?

Either way his comment drew attention from followers and observers, since he did split from Kaitlynn quite recently.