See Every Outfit From Kylie Jenner's Fabulous (And Expensive) Italian Wardrobe

When in Rome...dress as Kylie Jenner does. 

The Hollywood trendsetter traded in California living for the Mediterranean this week when Kylie and co. jetted off to Italy in celebration of her upcoming 22nd birthday on Saturday. While the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and some of her famous family and friends, among them mom Kris Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster, have gotten comfortable on a yacht for the trip, the stars have also been spotted taking in the sights on land in Positano and Capri. 

Wherever the luxurious trip takes the birthday girl, she of course has a glamorous wardrobe to match. 

Kylie Jenner Heads to Italy for Birthday on Mega Yacht

As evidenced by snaps of Jenner on the getaway, she's been opting for colorful ensembles fit for an Italian summer holiday. Che bella! Of course, dressing like Kylie Jenner costs a pretty penny. 

In fact, we've calculated the shopping tab for you. Check out E!'s gallery below for every one of the star's outfits (and their price tags) so far! 

Kylie Jenner, Italy, Kylie Jenner's wardrobe

BACKGRID

Wrapped in White

Jenner dressed for daytime in Positano in a white collared dress belted with a white Jacquemus bag ($485).

Kylie Jenner, Nerano, Italy Trip

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Missoni Mama

The cosmetics mogul soaked up the sun during a trip to Nerano, where she wore a Missoni bikini top ($510) and crocheted flowy pants by the same upscale designer ($1,040).

Kylie Jenner, Italy, Kylie Jenner's wardrobe

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Versace Vibes

Jenner sported a colorful lace-trimmed Versace bralette ($750) and matching midi skirt ($1,495), both adorned with a vibrant print. She accessorized with the Versace small tribute medallion cross-body bag ($2,475) and gold Bottega Veneta sandals ($705). 

 

Kylie Jenner, Italy, Kylie Jenner's wardrobe

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Ocean Blue

For dinner in Positano, the star opted for a blue curve-hugging dress featuring a colorful print. She paired the dress with strappy wrap-up white sandals and a matching white mini top-handle purse. 

Kylie Jenner, Italy, Kylie Jenner's wardrobe

MEGA

Trendy in Tie-Dye

While in Capri, the reality star stepped out in a pink tie-dye satin maxi slip dress by Rat & Boa ($275). Kylie topped off the look with a straw hat—perfect for a day out and about in the sunshine. 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

