YouTuber Marina Joyce Reported Missing Years After Involvement in Infamous Internet Conspiracy

The search is on to locate YouTube personality Marina Joyce after she went missing from London earlier this week.

A spokesperson with the Met Police tells E! News that the 22-year-old, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, was reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and was last seen on July 31. Authorities are actively looking into her whereabouts.

As news of her disappearance spread, the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce began trending worldwide, reminding users of the internet of a similar incident involving the YouTuber exactly three years ago.

Back in 2016, a shift in Marina's onscreen behavior sparked widespread concern amongst her followers. Conspiracy theories, which ranged from Marina being held against her will (possibly by ISIS) to drug abuse, sparked an internet frenzy. Authorities eventually conducted a welfare check and later determined she was not in danger. A year later, the beauty expert returned to YouTube with an explanation.