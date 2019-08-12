2019 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Movie That Had You Obsessed

Another day, another Best of Summer tournament round!

Today, we're all about the movies and boy did this summer bring it! Some of the year's most anticipated films finally came out during the summer months and we couldn't get enough of seeing the A-list talent on the screen.

As has been the trend in cinema, many of our favorite films were part of franchises that brought back beloved characters in a spin-off, continuation or reboot. However, a few standalone films stood out from the pack and made it on our list, too!

A couple features that made the cut were even produced by a streaming service. While getting out of the heat and into an air-conditioned theater with popcorn will always be a summer staple, Netflix's original movies make it just as relaxing to stay at home.

Let's take a look at the eight films that are vying for the title. Spanning from animated family flicks to high-octane blockbusters, there is something for everyone, but only one can win!