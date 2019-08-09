Watch Bikini-Clad Miley Cyrus Drop it Low in Must-See Vacation Moment

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 2:39 PM
When Miley Cyrus said she is having a hot girl summer, she meant it.
The singer is currently vacationing in Lake Como, Italy with her sister Brandi Cyrus and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, and she is clearly living her best life. Over the past few days, Miley and her friends have been sharing the most jealousy-inducing photos and videos of their break in the Italian village. From helicopter flights to boat rides in the crystal-clear waters, they're making the most of their girls' getaway.
As fun as their excursions are, they clearly don't need much to have fun. They blasted the stereo, put on their cutest swimsuits and started dancing, which of course created the opportunity for Miley to prove she is living her hot girl summer. In one of Miley's latest Instagram posts, she got down low to Aaliyah's "Rock the Boat" while wearing a flattering white two-piece.
And on her sister's Instagram Story, Brandi and Kaitlynn laugh as Miley is seemingly dancing in her own little world.
It must be said that Miley's over 96 million Instagram followers are loving the content she is providing for them. Recently she staged her very own photo shoot in her home, with her sister Brandi taking on the role of the lucky photographer. As Miley posed in a white tank top and thong undies on the couch, the camera clicked away and captured the pièce de résistance of Miley's hot girl summer collection of photos. Eventually the impromptu shoot was carried outside to the pool, where Miley lounged on an inflatable pool toy.
Clearly, Miley "Can't Be Tamed."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?