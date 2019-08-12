Happy Birthday, Cara Delevingne! Look Back at Her Cutest Couple Pics With Ashley Benson

Happy birthday, Cara Delevingne!

The actress and model, who turns 27 today, made every shipper's dream come true this June when she posted a video of her giving Ashley Benson a kiss. With that, their rumored romance was confirmed and they had fans showing nothing but support. In fact, in our PCAs Best of Summer tournament, the duo took home the Best Couple title by a landslide.

While we don't know for sure when their meet-cute was (possibly when co-starring on the 2018 film Her Smell), initial suspicions that the two could be dating cropped up last May, when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Over the following months, a paparazzi here or there would capture the two kissing, but they never had gone public with their relationship.

That is, until a few months ago, when the Paper Towns actress posted that steamy video with the Pretty Little Liars alum and made it official!