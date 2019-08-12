Mushrooms & Oral Sex?! Watch Akemi Shock Her Date Alex With TMI Confessions on Dating #NoFilter

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 6:00 AM
Where do we begin with Alex and Akemi?
In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Dating #NoFilter, the two singles head to Spanish tapas restaurant Casa Cordoba in order to get to know each other better. While the twosome find themselves with coordinating outfits, it doesn't take long for us to see that they have little in common.
Not only does Alex struggle with the pronunciation of Akemi's name, but she's left further baffled by the latter's dinner date antics.
"I did mushrooms for the first time when I was camping," Akemi relays to Alex while stroking nearby plants. "Okay so this is me and I'm like, 'Oh my god! It feels so good to be dirty.'"
"I don't think I've ever looked at a leaf like that," Alex responds.
Akemi also mentions the "trippy" fact that "we are nature," leaving Dating #NoFilter comedian Kelsey Darragh wondering if the woman is currently on mushrooms. Things take an interesting turn once Akemi demonstrates "mindful eating."
"I just like to close my eyes when I eat and, like, moan. You know?" Akemi explains. "It's just like being present with the food."
Although Alex struggles to comprehend the holistic exercise, Akemi assures her it's just about expressing yourself. Still, it is Akemi's confession that she's still "partially in the closet" and never had sex with a woman that has Alex concerned.
Yet, the last part might not be entirely accurate as Akemi then claims she received oral sex "in the street once."
Understandably, Alex and our Dating #NoFilter comedians appear very confused by this admission.
"'Does that count?' Yes, that counts," Cara Connors quips next to a stunned Nina Parker. "That absolutely counts."
See the awkward date play out in the clip above!
