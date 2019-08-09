Emma Stone and Dave McCary Spotted on Rare Date Night

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 12:28 PM

Emma Stone, Dave McCary

Emma Stone was all smiles on a a rare date night with her beau on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress and boyfriend Dave McCary, 34, were photographed leaving the celeb-favorite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Stone wore a long flowing blue floral dress and cream wedge sandals.

A source told E! News that McCary drove them and that they dined at the eatery for a little over two hours, sitting in a more private area in the back of the restaurant. After they finished their meal, they did not leave through the main exit door, and also walked separately to keep a low profile before getting into their vehicle, which was valeted for them.

"They were happy and she was cracking up as she walked out," the source said. "They got into their car and left quickly. They seemed good."

Stone and McCary, a segment director and writer on Saturday Night Live, first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when they stepped out together in New York City, where the show is filmed.

Emma Stone, Dave McCary

The two have occasionally been photographed in public since then in New York and Los Angeles. In January, they attended a Clippers-Golden State Warriors game and later that month, Stone brought McCary as her date to the 2019 SAG Awards, marking their first joint celebrity event.

In May, the two were spotted at a 2019 Met Gala after-party in New York City.

