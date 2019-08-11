Giddy Up! See the Kardashians Take Wyoming in New KUWTK Sneak Peek

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Aug. 11, 2019 6:00 AM
Yee-haw?
Your favorite reality TV family puts the "wild" in wild, wild west in this new sneak peek clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming 17th season, which finds Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner looking cowgirl-chic and debating local lingo (or perhaps not) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"Hee-haw, motherf--kers!" Khloe greets the group—her sisters plus Kris Jenner, who brought them out here for a reason the ladies don't know about yet, so stay tuned—wearing a fitted, all-black exercise ensemble with knee-high Versace boots, a patterned cowboy hat and an ascot-style bandanna.
Kourtney, who's donning a feathered hat and neck handkerchief of her own, wants to know if it's "hee-haw" or "yee-haw," and it sounds like most votes go to the latter but to be honest we're still not totally sure. Anyway, back to business.
"So, in case you're wondering why I wanted to bring you all to Jackson Hole, I think we just really needed some family bonding time," Kris begins, explaining that she feels like "things are a little bit off" between them and hopes this trip will help everyone reset. "Each one of us has maybe a small to medium sized issue with another, and I really think that we need to work on the things that are bothering us internally."
As for how to start hammering out the tension? There's a plan for that too.
"I think what I want to do is family morale, team-building exercises," the Kar-Jenner matriarch continues, "where we have to work together to try to rebuild our bond because listen, we're right or die right?"
Being that they're in Wyoming and all, "cattle-driving" turns out to be Kris' first activity suggestion, which may or may not have something to do with the fact that Cattle Drive was actually the name of Kourtney's very first reality show credit, and her mother definitely didn't forget.
See how the siblings feel about Kris' family bonding idea—and check out their highly thematic outfits—in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?