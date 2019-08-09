How Dove Cameron Is Approaching Life After Cameron Boyce's Death

Following Cameron Boyce's untimely passing, his co-stars are looking at life differently.

Last month, the Descendants actor passed away at the age of 20. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed that he suffered a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," reflecting his family's statement that the had died in his sleep after a seizure from epilepsy.

Dove Cameron, who co-starred with Boyce in Disney's Descendants franchise, reflected on the loss of her beloved friend with visible emotion, calling him the "world's most singular person."

"I can say with total confidence that everybody would have said that, you know, a year ago," she said on E!'s Daily Pop on Friday as she spoke of the tragic news. "Working with Cameron, you know, it's like working with your family, or like a really close friend—it's the most bizarre experience for it to be something so public because it's not like working with somebody who you worked with for a week and then telling your experience. It's like how do you speak about your experience with one of your favorite people, one of your people you feel closest to? He just was everything that everybody says he is. He was from someplace else. He was truly like a cosmic happening."