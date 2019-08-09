It's the US vs. the UK: Meet The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Cast

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 11:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Challenge: War of Worlds 2

MTV

The worlds are at war once again for MTV's The Challenge. The network revealed the cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, coming Wednesday, Aug. 28 with 90-minute episodes.

This time, the battle lines are drawn between the UK and the US players. Set in the middle of the jungle, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 returns to the classic team format with 14 Brits battling it out against 14 Americans for their share of a $1 million-dollar prize.

In the premiere episode, the champions will have the first pick from the lineup of "reinforcements," including Challenge veterans CT Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, ‘Ninja' Natalie Duran, and last season's winner, Turabi ‘Turbo' Camkiran.

The cast includes returning veterans Laurel Stucky and Jordan Wiseley. Get a rundown of the players below.

Watch

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: By The Numbers

TEAM US

Ashley Mitchell – Sixth Challenge

Cara Maria Sorbello – Fourteenth Challenge

Vanderpump Rules veteran Faith Stowers – Second Challenge

Johnny ‘Bananas' Devenanzio – Eighteenth Challenge

Jordan Wiseley – Fifth Challenge

Big Brother's Josh Martinez – Second Challenge

Kam Williams – Fourth Challenge

Laurel Stucky – Sixth Challenge

Leroy Garrett – Eleventh Challenge

Nany Gonzalez – Eighth Challenge

Big Brother's Paulie Calafiore – Third Challenge

Tori Deal – Third Challenge

Wes Bergmann – Twelfth Challenge

Zach Nichols – Ninth Challenge

TEAM UK

BKCHAT LDN's Esther Falana – First Challenge

Love Island's Georgia Harrison – Second Challenge

Love Island's Idris Virgo – First Challenge

Survival of the Fittest's Jennifer West – First Challenge

Ex on the Beach UK's Joss Mooney – Third Challenge

Ex on the Beach UK's Kayleigh Morris – Second Challenge

Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie – Fourth Challenge

Ex on the Beach UK's Nicole Bass – First Challenge

Ex on the Beach UK's Rogan O'Connor –- Second Challenge

Shipwrecked's Sean Lineker – First Challenge

Ex on the Beach UK and Celeb Big Brother UK's Stephen Bear – Second Challenge

Love Island's Theo Campbell – Second Challenge

Shipwrecked's Tula ‘Big T' Fazakerley – First Challenge

Ex on the Beach UK's Zahida Allen – Second Challenge

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ MTV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Reality TV

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.