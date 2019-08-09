Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater Cast in Dr. Death Series Based on Podcast

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic,
Major casting news!
Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater are set to star in UCP's TV adaptation of Wondery's hit podcast Dr. Death. The project, which will be a limited series and is currently being shopped by UCP, is based on the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who will be played by Dornan.
The character is described as a young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, a man who was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed when patients were left dead. The series will explore the "twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us," according to the announcement, released on Friday.
Baldwin will play neurosurgeon Robert Henderson in the series, while Slater is set to play vascular surgeon Randall Kirby.
The series is executive produced by Patrick Macmanus, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. The series is based on Wondery's hit podcast Dr. Death, which has been listened to by over 50 million people.
