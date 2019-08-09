Will Ferrell Takes Over Late-Night TV as Ron Burgundy—and It's Just as Bizarre as You'd Expect

It was a night to remember for Ron Burgundy.

The San Diego anchorman, famously brought to life by Will Ferrell in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its sequel, popped up on six late-night shows Thursday night, surprising audiences as a guest. However, he wasn't there solely for a chat with the hosts. Instead, Burgundy was trying his hand at stand-up comedy.

One by one, he took the mic on The Tonight Show, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show With James Corden.