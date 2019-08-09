Taylor Swift Engaged to Joe Alwyn? Why She's Sparking Wedding Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 5:14 AM
Something borrowed and something blue! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might be taking their relationship to the next level.
The Grammy winner, who has been dating the British actor for almost three years now, is sparking engagement speculation with her new song lyrics. In just two weeks, T.Swift is set to drop her seventh studio album, Lover. While the album won't be released until Aug. 23, the 29-year-old star previewed new song lyrics in her cover story for Vogue's September issue, released this week.
In the title track "Lover," which Vogue writer Abby Aguirre calls a "romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget," Swift sings, "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue. All's well that ends well to end up with you."
The reference to something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue—a wedding tradition—has fueled engagement speculation on social media.
Eagle-eyed Swifties also noticed that Swift appeared to "like" a Tumblr post that references the wedding tradition.
"This has one of my favorite bridges," Swift told Vogue about the title track, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff. "I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City."
Swift and Alwyn's romance was first revealed to the world in May 2017, but the private pair is rumored to have started dating months prior, even so far back as Sept. 2016. The "Delicate" singer, who took a step back from the spotlight in late 2016 and much of 2017, has made an active choice to keep this relationship close to her heart.
T.Swift recently opened up about how she previously let the opinions of others influence her relationship choices. "Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was 'couples goals' based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn't real," Swift shared in her "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" letter in Elle. "For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want."
Instead, when it comes to sharing details about her personal life, Swift let's her songs do the talking. On reputation, released in Nov. 2017, fans were given a glimpse inside her romance with songs like "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want."
After the release of the album, Swift and Alwyn steadily started making more public appearances together, with the actor supporting his leading lady at her Jingle Ball performance in Dec. 2017.
The following year, Swift was spotted attending a number of events for Alwyn's films. The songstress even gave her beau a sweet shout-out in support of his movie, The Favourite, in Nov. 2018.
It was just months ago that Swift and Alwyn were spotted holding hands during a stroll together in Paris, the City of Love. So, with Lover on its way, is T.Swift preparing to announce her engagement? We'll have to wait and see what she tells us in her lyrics! Get ready, Swifties!
Lover is set for release on Aug. 23.
