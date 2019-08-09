Taylor Swift Engaged to Joe Alwyn? Why She's Sparking Wedding Rumors

Something borrowed and something blue! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might be taking their relationship to the next level.

The Grammy winner, who has been dating the British actor for almost three years now, is sparking engagement speculation with her new song lyrics. In just two weeks, T.Swift is set to drop her seventh studio album, Lover. While the album won't be released until Aug. 23, the 29-year-old star previewed new song lyrics in her cover story for Vogue's September issue, released this week.

In the title track "Lover," which Vogue writer Abby Aguirre calls a "romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget," Swift sings, "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue. All's well that ends well to end up with you."