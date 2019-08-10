Everything You Need to Know Before the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

The time has come for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, and we are so excited.

This year, the award ceremony will be held Sunday evening in Hermosa Beach, Calif. and will celebrate the best of music, film, the internet, television and more according to teenagers.

The ceremony is set to feature unforgettable performances and more than a few special appearances. (Anyone else crossing their fingers for Lil Nas X?!)

Big categories include "Choice Action Movie," "Choice TV Drama Show," "Choice Female Artist," "Choice Gamer" and "Choice YouTuber."

And as we count down the days, take a look at all the important info you'll want to know before the awards are handed out.