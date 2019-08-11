EXCLUSIVE!

Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant's Makeup Line Has a Hue for You

by Jillian Punwar | Sun., Aug. 11, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm, Gizelle Bryant

Courtesy of Bravo

Finding luxurious makeup items for a good price is sometimes hard to come by.

Sometimes, however, it can be as easy as stopping by your local Target.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant recently created her own affordable makeup line called Everyhue Beauty, which is sold exclusively at the store where you can expect more and pay less. The collection features a variety of products catered to all skin types and colors.

"As I got older, I saw holes in the beauty business that needed to be filled as it related to women of color. We should all have the same option for our skin," the TV personality told E! News exclusively. "I was having a hard time finding a tinted moisturizer or foundation that matched my skin tone. I'm a lighter skinned black woman, but I have brown and yellow undertones."

The products featured in the line include concealer, tinted moisturizers and primer. And the items are all affordable and accessible regardless of your budget.

"Everyhue Beauty's signature product is our tinted moisturizer," Gizelle shared with us. "It's unique because it also has vitamins, aloe and SPF 25."

Check out of some of our favorites from the Everyhue collection below.

Tinted Medium Coverage Moisturizer Satin Deep Tan

This product feels like a tinted moisturizer but has the buildable coverage of a foundation, allowing your skin to look flawless while being able to breathe. "It's light weight but gives me the everyday coverage that I need," Gizelle shared with us. 

E-Comm: EveryHue Beauty
$19 Target
Concealer Corrector Duo Satin

Correct those under eye circles with this concealer for a soft satin finish. 

E-Comm: EveryHue Beauty
$11 Target
PoreFect Primer

Use this primer before putting on your foundation for a flawless and natural glow. "I love our primer," Gizelle said. "I use it before applying the tinted because it has great illumination."

E-Comm: EveryHue Beauty
$13 Target
Setting Pressed Powder Satin

Put on this setting powder after putting on your makeup for a finished and matte look. 

E-Comm: EveryHue Beauty
$10 Target
Glow and Go Pressed Powder Trio Illuminating Blush

This illuminating pressed power can be used as a highlighter, blush and bronzer! Perfect for deep skin tones, this powder gives you a simple sun kissed look. 

E-comm - EveryHue Glow and Go Pressed Powder Trio Illuminating Blush
$15 Target
