See the First-Ever Photo of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's Daughter Lucia

Ricky Martin's daughter has him wrapped around her little finger.

After much waiting, the Puerto Rican singer is finally sharing the first photo of his beautiful baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. He shared the bright and dazzling image of the baby on Instagram with the caption, "La luz de mis ojos." In other words, she is the light of his eyes.

In the adorable picture, Ricky cradles his little girl as she looks off in the distance with her arms dangled over her dad's arm.

Luis Fonsi commented on the photo, "Felicidades. Loco por conocer a Lucia." A handful of other celebrities also fawned over the toddler in the comments section, which was filled with varying heart emojis.

The world first learned of Lucia's arrival on New Year's Eve, when the singer and his husband Jwan Yosef shared a photo of her, although her face was kept from view.