Empire's Serayah Reveals Her Kiehl's Skincare Essentials

In the hot summer months, taking care of your skin is everything.

And while beauty products can be pricey and harsh on your skin, Empire's Serayah gave us the inside scoop on her favorite skincare items that won't break your bank.

Instead of spending thousands of dollars on trying new expensive face masks and washes, the actress often times turns to Kiehl's for beauty needs.

"I really do use Kiehl's a lot. I love all of their masks and face washes," she told E! News while celebrating Kiehl's 10-year anniversary of Liferide for amFAR at Westfield Century City. "I have sensitive skin so for a lot of their things, I can try a lot without breaking out."

The singer and actress added, "I can get something that would cost hundreds of dollars for a bottle, for $50 a bottle so I don't feel guilty using it and re-buying it."

For those looking for that next beauty must-have, take a look at some of Serayah's favorite Kiehl's items below.