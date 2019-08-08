Kristen Bell Recalls Her and Dax Shepard's Awkward Night With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

While Kristen Bell commands her own cult following as the star of Veronica Mars, she has the biggest fanboy right at home: Her husband Dax Shepard.

A few years ago, the actor accompanied her to the prestigious Met Gala and the two were seated at a table next to none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Shepard is a huge fan of the rapper.

"We went to the Met Gala a couple years ago and we were sitting right next to Jay-Z and Beyoncé," Bell said on an episode of the First We Feast food blog's Hot Ones YouTube series, posted on Thursday. "When we found this out we were, forget it, we were so excited. And I was like, 'Oh this is going to be great, finally after tonight, we'll have them in our phones, and we'll be best friends.' And then we maneuvered the table so that Dax could sit right next to Jay-Z and Dax talked his ear off and I don't think Jay was that interested."

"But I was proud of him that he went for broke!" she continued. "Talk to the person you love."