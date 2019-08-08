Tarek El Moussa Confirms Heather Rae Young Is His Girlfriend: "She's Awesome"

A new woman has finally captured Tarek El Moussa's heart.

The 37-year-old, known for his and ex-wife Christina Anstead's HGTV show Flip or Flop and his new digital series Tarek's Flip Side, confirmed on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday that he is dating Heather Rae Young, the 31-year-old star of Netflix's real estate program Selling Sunset. He also posted videos of her on his Instagram Story.

"This is a new word for me, I never thought I'd say this word again, but this beautiful young lady, Heather Rae, is my girlfriend, officially, yeah," Tarek said on Daily Pop.

"She's awesome," he continued. "She's just, I feel really, really lucky to have met her. We have so many things in common. She's amazing. She does such a great job, she did Selling Sunset, and that show was incredible. So, I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love...I've been on my own for close to three and a half years now and to finally find someone again, it's a really big deal for me, because a few months ago if you would have asked me, I would say 'I'm gonna be on my own forever and I'm happy being alone,' and you know what, I realize what I was missing now."