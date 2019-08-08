Bachelor in Paradise Promo Teases a "Shipstorm" and a Big Fight on the Beach

Something's going down on the beach in Paradise.

In a new promo exclusive to E! News, everyone's freaking out as a fight breaks out on the beach, though it's a little hard to tell exactly who is involved in the fight. Jordan Kimball? Dylan Barbour? Blake Horstmann is definitely involved in some way, just based on everything that's happened so far. (To sum it up: Blake flirted and/or hooked up with at least four women on that beach before Paradise and didn't think that might come back to bite him.)

Elsewhere in the promo, Derek Peth is wondering what's missing in his connection with Demi Burnett, and Demi knows exactly what it is, as she admits to Katie: she was dating a woman before she came to Paradise, and now she's scared.