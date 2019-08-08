Mike Posner Airlifted to Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite: Joe Jonas and More Stars Send Well Wishes

Oh no!

Mike Posner was recently airlifted to a hospital in Colorado after being bitten by a rattlesnake while on his Forrest Gump-like Walk Across America. The 31-year-old pop and hip-hip singer-songwriter revealed the news on his Instagram page on Thursday, alongside a video of paramedics wheeling him out on a gurney as he gives a thumbs up.

"Whatup doe!!! Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got but by a baby rattlesnake!" Posner wrote. "That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time. Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team and Bo and Cassie and Whitney (my nurses). I'll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven't had those in a while Hahahaha! Can't wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!!"

According to the U.S. Forest Service, rattlesnake bites are rarely fatal with 1 in 600 resulting in death. The antidote is a serum that contains antibodies extracted from horse blood.

Many celebs sent Posner their well-wishes after he posted his shocking news.

"What!!!! Get well soon, sending best wishes to you," commented Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

"Rest up bro. Glad you are ok ❤️," wrote Joe Jonas.

Jessie J called Posner a "real life super hero."