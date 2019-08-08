Serena Williams Reflects on the Challenge of Her "Fabulous" Pregnancy Fashion

Dressing up during a pregnancy is not easy—just ask Serena Williams.

It's been nearly two years since the tennis star gave birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, with husband Alexis Ohanian at the start of September 2017. Leading up to the little one's arrival, wardrobe was important to Williams.

"The thing is, during my pregnancy, I always made sure I was dressed up, or I wore heels and it would kill me," she recalled to Essence as the September issue cover star. "But I would just wear the heels and then I would take them off at the restaurant or wherever we would go. Then I'd put them back on. I had to be fabulous."

The star further remembered, "There's even a picture of the day before I had the baby. We went out to eat and I had on my blue outfit and I was like, I'm going to try to be stylish this whole pregnancy."