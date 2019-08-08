Jessica Biel Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie for a Great Cause

Jessica Biel is keeping it natural to spread a positive and empowering message.

The 37-year-old actress posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a selfie showing her without makeup and sporting glasses, to support model and fellow actress Kate Upton's new #ShareStrong campaign.

"Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton," Biel wrote. "She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message. Take a second to show the real you. Tag someone you admire and pass it on #ShareStrong."

Biel is one of many women who have posted a makeup-free Instagram selfie following a post Upton made about her initiative earlier on Thursday.

She posted a video of her working out and playing with her and husband Justin Verlander's daughter Genevieve and the message, "Through my own personal experiences and my fitness program @strong4mefit, I've met and spoken with some incredibly strong women. I want to open the conversation and give all people a platform to talk about all the struggles and strengths we experience... That's why I created #ShareStrong – a space where we all can be part of the conversation, empower one another, and radiate positivity. I want to hear from YOU!"

"Join the conversation by sharing what makes you strong and use the hashtag #ShareStrong," she wrote. "I can't wait to hear from you!"

This is not the first time Biel has showcased a fresh-faced look in public.

